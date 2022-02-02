Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Road crews will work ‘around the clock’ when storm hits

ODOT snowplows sit ready in the Moraine garage for the winter storm that is expected to affect the Miami Valley Wednesday Feb. 2. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

caption arrowCaption
ODOT snowplows sit ready in the Moraine garage for the winter storm that is expected to affect the Miami Valley Wednesday Feb. 2. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By Cornelius Frolik - Dayton Daily News
11 minutes ago
More counties added to winter storm warning starting at 5 p.m.

As the Dayton region braces for severe winter weather tonight through Friday, local cities and counties are preparing their response, from road treatment to making emergency shelters available.

City of Dayton Public Works officials said they will prioritize snow and ice removal and street treatment.

“As things begin to unfold on Wednesday, city crews will begin working around the clock,” the city said in a statement.

Montgomery, Greene, Miami, Preble, Clark and champaign Counties will be in a winter storm warning effective from 5 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. The service said Warren and Butler counties will be in a winter storm warning beginning at midnight.

ExploreWinter storm watch, warning issued; Heavy ice, snow expected today, tomorrow

An emergency management plan is being created by the city of Dayton to ensure safety. City Manager Shelley Dickstein said more than 70 staff have been in discussions to address the weather emergency.

The plan includes opening recreation centers and working with shelters and other agencies to protect residents from the temperatures.

Elsewhere in the Montgomery County, Washington Twp. will have work crews begin treating roads as soon as the rain turns into ice.

“Crews will be on call all night and will work in shifts throughout the coming days,” the township said on its website. “In addition to treating roadways, snowplows will be deployed once snow accumulation begins.”

Major roads, bridges, steep hills, school zones, secondary streets, cul-de-sacs and dead ends will be prioritized in that order. The Washington Twp. RecPlex will operate as a warming center on Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“In the event of downed power lines or significant power outages throughout the township, residents will be notified through multiple channels including our website, social media, and emergency CodeRed alert system,” the township said.

Washington Twp. residents can sign up for the alerts by texting “WASHINGTONTWP” to 99411, or they can register online.

West Carrollton will also be mobilizing crews as soon as the rain turns to a wintery mix. The city is asking residents not to park cars on the street if possible.

“We are prepared,” City Manager Brad Townsend said in a statement. “Our crews are on standby and will begin salting and clearing as early and as often as possible, but we also want to remind our residents that it will take time to safely reach all roadways if we do experience significant snow and ice accumulation.”

In Moraine, the Payne Recreation Center will be available as a warming center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

The city is also asking residents to check on neighbors. Non-emergency assistance may be obtained by calling Moraine dispatch at 937-535-1166.

In Other News
1
Grocery stores seeing brunt of storm-prep shoppers
2
Dog adds texture to artist’s work
3
Demolition goal: Create more Uptown parking for Centerville...
4
Winter driving preparedness: How to make sure your vehicle is ready
5
JUST IN: These are the jobs for which Sierra Nevada will be hiring in...

About the Authors

Follow Parker Perry on facebookFollow Parker Perry on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top