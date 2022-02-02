Road crews will work ‘around the clock’ when storm hits

The plan includes opening recreation centers and working with shelters and other agencies to protect residents from the temperatures.

Elsewhere in the Montgomery County, Washington Twp. will have work crews begin treating roads as soon as the rain turns into ice.

“Crews will be on call all night and will work in shifts throughout the coming days,” the township said on its website. “In addition to treating roadways, snowplows will be deployed once snow accumulation begins.”

Major roads, bridges, steep hills, school zones, secondary streets, cul-de-sacs and dead ends will be prioritized in that order. The Washington Twp. RecPlex will operate as a warming center on Friday between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“In the event of downed power lines or significant power outages throughout the township, residents will be notified through multiple channels including our website, social media, and emergency CodeRed alert system,” the township said.

Washington Twp. residents can sign up for the alerts by texting “WASHINGTONTWP” to 99411, or they can register online.

West Carrollton will also be mobilizing crews as soon as the rain turns to a wintery mix. The city is asking residents not to park cars on the street if possible.

“We are prepared,” City Manager Brad Townsend said in a statement. “Our crews are on standby and will begin salting and clearing as early and as often as possible, but we also want to remind our residents that it will take time to safely reach all roadways if we do experience significant snow and ice accumulation.”

In Moraine, the Payne Recreation Center will be available as a warming center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

The city is also asking residents to check on neighbors. Non-emergency assistance may be obtained by calling Moraine dispatch at 937-535-1166.