Road near Springboro to close for one week due to roundabout construction

The Warren County Engineer’s Office will close the Clearcreek Twp. intersection of Red Lion-Five Points and Bunnell Hill roads to traffic from all directions beginning June 28 for one week, weather permitting.
The road closure is for the construction of the sanitary sewer line as part of the Lytle-Five Points Road and Bunnell Hill Road Roundabout Project.
The detour for this closure will utilize the roundabout project detour, which is Ohio 73 to Ohio 48 to Social Row Road in Montgomery County for the Bunnell Hill road closure. Residents on Red Lion–Five Points Road between Crossley and Bunnell Hill roads will have access to and from their homes via Crossley Road only.
For more information, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.