Road near Springboro to close for one week due to roundabout construction

The road closure is for the construction of the sanitary sewer line as part of the Lytle-Five Points Road and Bunnell Hill Road Roundabout Project.

The detour for this closure will utilize the roundabout project detour, which is Ohio 73 to Ohio 48 to Social Row Road in Montgomery County for the Bunnell Hill road closure. Residents on Red Lion–Five Points Road between Crossley and Bunnell Hill roads will have access to and from their homes via Crossley Road only.