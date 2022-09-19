dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ronald McDonald House’s larger, $29 million facility near Children’s approved

A rendering of the new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of the new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Local News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Dayton’s planning board has approved a general development plan that will allow the Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton to build a $29 million new facility.

The Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton currently is turning away nearly two-thirds of the families that seek its lodging services because it does not have space for them.

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of the new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

A rendering of the new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of the new Ronald McDonald House in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

But the nonprofit plans to triple the amount of rooms it has to offer in the new facility, which will be located on the same site as the current facility along Valley Street, across from Dayton Children’s.

“This looks beautiful,” said Ann Schenking, a member of the plan board. “This is going to be another terrific addition” to the area.

The Ronald McDonald House provides families of seriously ill children close-by housing as they receive medical care. The Dayton Plan Board recently approved the Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton’s plan for a new three-story building that will serve up to 42 families.

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of the proposed Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

A rendering of the proposed Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A rendering of the proposed Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The group originally opened a Ronald McDonald House on the 700 block of Valley Street in 1980. The current facility was constructed in the late 1990s at 555 Valley St.

Last month, construction began on the new facility, which will be about 38,000 square feet.

The plan board approved multiple variances related to building height, buffers and increasing the number of families that can stay in the residential care facility to 42, up from 16.

Combined ShapeCaption
A map showing the Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

A map showing the Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
A map showing the Ronald McDonald House in Old North Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

The 1.7-acre site will have an outdoor space and significant landscaping.

The new center will be a landmark for the area that connects with the residential characteristics of the Old North Dayton neighborhood, said Chas Wiederhold, project designer with GBBN.

“We’ve really tried to create a robust front yard for the Ronald McDonald House,” he said.

The exterior of the building will have terracotta tiles that provide “authenticity” and “texture,” Wiederhold said.

Combined ShapeCaption
The current Ronald McDonald house on the 500 block of Valley Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The current Ronald McDonald house on the 500 block of Valley Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The current Ronald McDonald house on the 500 block of Valley Street. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

In Other News
1
NEW DETAILS: $8.8M Oakwood High School arts expansion gains boost
2
Skilled trade/addiction recovery group gets OK on renovations for new...
3
Centerville-Washington Park District starts work on improved park...
4
$6M in bonds approved for new downtown parking at Delco building
5
Dayton-area residents react to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top