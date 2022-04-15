Roundabout project in south suburbs starts Monday; detours for months

Combined Shape Caption Plans call for the construction of a roundabout planned to relieve congestion at the intersection of Mad River and Alex Bell roads in Washington Twp. MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENGINEER'S OFFICE Combined Shape Caption Plans call for the construction of a roundabout planned to relieve congestion at the intersection of Mad River and Alex Bell roads in Washington Twp. MONTGOMERY COUNTY ENGINEER'S OFFICE

To enhance the aesthetics of the project area, landscape architects from design consultant American Structurepoint developed a plan for landscaping the roundabout. That plan includes more than 800 perennials, 130 deciduous shrubs, 190 evergreen shrubs and six sweetbay magnolia trees at the intersection.

The project was approved in late 2020 after forums at which some residents favored the change to improve safety, while others were concerned how it would impact surrounding traffic.

The total cost of the work is $1.5 million, including $256,000 for design engineering and $967,000 for construction, according to Montgomery County Engineer Paul Gruner.

“There was also about $300,000 in right-of-way costs, the majority of which was to buy the house at the southeast corner,” Gruner said. “And earlier estimates are just that, early estimates; we usually try to be conservatively on the high side, so that we don’t run out of money.”

Federal Safety Funds are covering 90% of design and construction costs and 70% of right-of-way costs, he said.

The construction cost is funded by the 90% federal highway funds ($833,653.34 of the bid cost) and the remainder in Ohio Public Works Commission grants up to a maximum of $200,000, Gruner said. The county engineer’s county auto title and fuel tax revenue paid for the local share of the design and right-of-way.

ROUNDABOUT DETOURS

The detour routes include:

Eastbound Alex Bell: Munger Road to Mad River Road to Yankee Street to Ohio 725 to McEwen Road;

Munger Road to Mad River Road to Yankee Street to Ohio 725 to McEwen Road; Westbound Alex Bell: McEwen to Ohio 725 to Ohio 741;

McEwen to Ohio 725 to Ohio 741; Southbound Mad River: Whipp Road to Ohio 48 to Alex Bell to McEwen to Ohio 725 to Mad River;

Whipp Road to Ohio 48 to Alex Bell to McEwen to Ohio 725 to Mad River; Northbound Mad River: Yankee to Ohio 725 to McEwen to Alex Bell to Ohio 48 to Whipp to Mad River.

SOURCE: Montgomery County