RTA changes bus route in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Wayne Avenue between Fifth and Bainbridge streets will be closed to accommodate Dublin Pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as there will be no through traffic, a press release from Greater Dayton RTA said. North and southbound Routes 4 and 12 will head onto Fifth Street, Keowee Street and Wayne Avenue to avoid the road closure.

The reroute begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. and goes until Thursday night and early Friday morning.