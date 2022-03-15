Hamburger icon
RTA changes bus route in time for St. Patrick’s Day

A passenger boards a bus at the Eastown Transit Center. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Local News
By Holly Souther
31 minutes ago

Greater Dayton RTA’s route via Wayne Avenue will be adjusted as a result of St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

Wayne Avenue between Fifth and Bainbridge streets will be closed to accommodate Dublin Pub’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations as there will be no through traffic, a press release from Greater Dayton RTA said. North and southbound Routes 4 and 12 will head onto Fifth Street, Keowee Street and Wayne Avenue to avoid the road closure.

ExploreST. PATRICK’S DAY GUIDE: Events to enjoy across the Dayton area

The reroute begins Wednesday at 3 p.m. and goes until Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Normal bus services will resume on Friday.

Those celebrating can use the Transit app or use RTA’s services to exercise caution.

ExploreLocal law enforcement agencies increasing patrols for St. Patrick’s Day

