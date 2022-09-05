RTA ends promotional rates, continues free weekend rides through New Year’s Day

RTA also announced it is extending free weekend rides for the rest of the year. The free weekend rides will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1and include fixed-route and paratransit services.

“With the RTA now offering the same level of service seven days a week, we felt free rides on the weekends would be a great way to get folks familiar with using RTA and providing them with a reliable transportation option for all their weekend needs,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA CEO.

People can plan their trips using the Transit app or by visiting www.iriderta.org.