RTA ends promotional rates, continues free weekend rides through New Year’s Day

The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority returned to regular rates, ending promotional rates that have been in effect since April 2021.
The rates, as of Labor Day, are the following:
Regular:
- Single trip: $2
- Daily cap: $4
- Monthly cap: $55
Reduced:
- Single trip; $1
- Daily cap: $2
- Monthly cap: $32
Paratransit:
- Single trip; $3.50
- Daily cap: $7
- Monthly cap: $115
RTA also announced it is extending free weekend rides for the rest of the year. The free weekend rides will continue on Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 1and include fixed-route and paratransit services.
“With the RTA now offering the same level of service seven days a week, we felt free rides on the weekends would be a great way to get folks familiar with using RTA and providing them with a reliable transportation option for all their weekend needs,” said Bob Ruzinsky, RTA CEO.
People can plan their trips using the Transit app or by visiting www.iriderta.org.
