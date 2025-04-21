RTA extends Flyer service during NATO event weekend

The RTA said the extended service hours are intended to enhance access to local businesses and restaurants downtown.

According to the release, The Flyer will be rerouted around the security perimeter that will be set up for the NATO event beginning May 20 through May 26. The Flyer will travel through Wright Stop Plaza from Jefferson Street to Main Street instead of turning left down Third Street. Passengers who normally get off at the bus stop outside of The Arcade should utilize the stop at the hub, instead.

For the duration of the NATO event, RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza and downtown transit center will remain open. Services will continue to run with detours downtown around the NATO Village security area. RTA officials said that more details on the re-routes will be released closer to the event.

The release said that riders can view reroute information in the Transit app and on www.iriderta.org.