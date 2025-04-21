Breaking: Human Services Levy Council recommends asking Montgomery County voters for flat renewal on November ballot

RTA extends Flyer service during NATO event weekend

Reroutes begin May 20 to accommodate security perimeter
Local News
By Staff Report
56 minutes ago
The weekend hours of The Flyer will be expanded to run from 8 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, May 24, and on Sunday, May 25, according to a press release from the Greater Dayton RTA.

The Flyer is a free bus service that travels between the heart of downtown and Brown Street by the University of Dayton campus. The Flyer arrives at stops on its route about every 10 minutes.

The RTA said the extended service hours are intended to enhance access to local businesses and restaurants downtown.

According to the release, The Flyer will be rerouted around the security perimeter that will be set up for the NATO event beginning May 20 through May 26. The Flyer will travel through Wright Stop Plaza from Jefferson Street to Main Street instead of turning left down Third Street. Passengers who normally get off at the bus stop outside of The Arcade should utilize the stop at the hub, instead.

ExploreWhat you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

For the duration of the NATO event, RTA’s Wright Stop Plaza and downtown transit center will remain open. Services will continue to run with detours downtown around the NATO Village security area. RTA officials said that more details on the re-routes will be released closer to the event.

The release said that riders can view reroute information in the Transit app and on www.iriderta.org.

