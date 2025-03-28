You asked, we answered: What you need to know about the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly

EVENT INFO

What is the NATO Parliamentary Assembly?

Held twice a year , the NATO PA provides a forum to address key issues on the Alliance’s defense and security agenda. These sessions bring together 281 members from NATO countries and around 100 partner legislators to influence NATO discussions through debates, reports and resolutions.

During the Fall Session, committees produce policy recommendation reports on identified issues that will then be discussed in its Spring Session. You can read these reports on the NATO PA website.

What is NATO?

NATO, which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance of 32 countries from North America and Europe.

NATO was formed in 1949 with the signing of the Washington Treaty.

The Alliance’s creation was part of a broader effort to serve three purposes: deterring Soviet expansionism, forbidding the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe through a strong North American presence on the continent, and encouraging European political integration.

When is this happening?

The event itself runs from May 22-26, though access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27.

Why is Dayton hosting the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly?

Dayton isn’t usually included in lists of global cities such as Montreal, Madrid or Copenhagen - so why was it selected to host the NATO PA?

Dayton Peace Accords turn 30 . The NATO PA is coming to Dayton to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the war in Bosnia and have been called “a crowning achievement” of 20th century U.S. diplomacy.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton , was a driving force behind bringing NATO to Dayton. Turner was elected President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2014, and he served in that role until 2016.

, was a driving force behind bringing NATO to Dayton. Turner was elected President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in 2014, and he served in that role until 2016. “I think it’s important for them to see the Midwest,” Turner said. “Many of these people go to ... New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami. To come to the heartland of the United States will give them an impression of America they don’t normally see.”

In this story, we look at how Dayton will be on the world stage during a historic time amid debate over how to end the bloodiest conflict in Europe since NATO was formed after World War II.

How many people are expected to come?

Approximately 300 parliamentarians from the 32 NATO countries will be arriving in Dayton for the session. Their families and staff are welcome to join. Additionally, U.S. officials and invited guest speakers will join. Planners have estimated the total number of visitors could exceed 1,200.

How can I participate?

While the security perimeter during the week of the Parliamentary Assembly will limit public access to the arts and cultural events planned for the visiting parliamentarians and their staff, planners have stressed the importance of making these performances and exhibits accessible to Dayton audiences both before and after the event.

University of Dayton President Eric Spina and Rep. Turner announced that a dozen panel discussions will be held at the Roger Glass Center for the Arts and open to the public.

In addition to our on-the-ground coverage, NATO will also have an official livestream of the event.

Who’s paying for this?

Local funding: “The costs associated with planning, programming, and enhanced security for the NATO event are being covered by external funding sources, not by the city of Dayton,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein has said. The city of Dayton has budgeted about $1.5 million beautifying downtown ahead of the five-day event, with city officials clarifying that capital improvement efforts happening now were previously planned initiatives that have been expedited in anticipation of the NATO event.

The city of Dayton has budgeted about $1.5 million beautifying downtown ahead of the five-day event, with city officials clarifying that capital improvement efforts happening now were previously planned initiatives that have been expedited in anticipation of the NATO event.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety has requested about $4.3 million in state funding to help pay for safety and security measures. Federal funding: Last year, Turner’s office said $2 million was included in a House fiscal year 2024 bill to support holding the assembly in Dayton, with the House Appropriations Committee approving the funding in 2023.

Last year, Turner’s office said $2 million was included in a House fiscal year 2024 bill to support holding the assembly in Dayton, with the House Appropriations Committee approving the funding in 2023. NATO funding: According to event planners, NATO does not reimburse host cities for expenses related to the event.

How will this affect downtown businesses?

At a recent Q&A hosted by the Downtown Dayton Partnership, business owners were not shy about voicing their concerns about the closure of a large section of downtown and its effects on parking, traffic and safety.

Multiple small business owners expressed frustration with parking plans and access to their businesses at a time when downtown businesses are already struggling.

Planners made a point of not requiring any businesses to close during the event.

How will this affect downtown residents?

According to the NATO public website, Dayton residents who live within NATO Village will have access to their residential building throughout the session. Residents will be advised on specific procedures regarding their buildings, including parking restrictions, identification requirements and access points.

How will this affect traffic, parking and RTA access?

The RTA hub is going to stay open and is outside of the security perimeter, though routes will be modified and northbound pedestrian and vehicular access out of the hub will be blocked off.

What happens after the event?

Planners stressed the importance of making performances and exhibits accessible to Dayton audiences both before and after the event.

“The ongoing capital improvements and beautification efforts happening now were previously planned initiatives but have been expedited in anticipation of the NATO event,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said. “These enhancements will provide lasting benefits to residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come.”

Why isn’t the event open to the public?

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly last met in Montreal in November, where some anti-NATO and pro-Palestinian protesters clashed with police.

Due to the events in Montreal, officials said they are taking extra precautions for the safety of both Dayton residents and the visiting delegates, including a fenced security perimeter.

What happened at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Montreal?

The last NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Montreal in November was marred by protesters crashing with police. It was a violent scene, with smashed storefront windows and cars set ablaze. In this story, reporter Cornelius Frolik looks at whether Dayton could see similar issues and what’s being done to prepare.

What is the NATO Village security perimeter?

Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27. All vehicle traffic would be restricted, and pedestrian access would be limited. The boundaries are subject to change. Go here for a map of the secure area and what it means for downtown businesses.

Where am I allowed to protest?

Dayton Police have designated a city-owned parking lot at 2nd and Jefferson streets as an area for protesters to peacefully gather and demonstrate.

Dayton United for Human Rights said it’s concerned about how law enforcement will try to handle demonstrations outside of the protest zone. The nonprofit said police must ensure that officers do not infringe on protestors’ rights to free speech, regardless of where they choose to gather.

Read more about how Dayton is doing to prepare for the planned protests.

What exhibits will be open to the public?

The public is invited to attend about a dozen panel discussions put on by think tanks and other groups that will explore the importance of NATO, the Dayton Peace Accords and other relevant topics.

More art exhibits and performances will be announced.

What else can I do in Dayton that week?

Visitors coming in for the event may want to check out what the region offers, and the Dayton Daily News has compiled this list of suggestions.

What are the Dayton Peace Accords?

The Dayton Peace Accords, also known as the Dayton Accords or the Bosnian Peace Accords, were negotiations that led to an agreement on Nov. 21, 1995 that put an end to the atrocities of the Bosnian war.

By the time of the talks, that war had lasted for almost four years. It had taken some 250,000 lives and created two million refugees — Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

The agreement hammered out after 21 days of negotiations at the Hope Hotel at WPAFB — formally signed a month later in Paris — stopped the war between Bosnian, Croat and Serb forces, and provided a constitution for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training is collecting an oral history to mark the accords’ 30th anniversary.

What is the history of NATO?

NATO was the first-ever peacetime security alliance the United States entered into outside of the Western hemisphere, said Christopher McKnight Nichols, the Hayes Chair in National Security at the Mershon Center for International Security Studies at The Ohio State University.

America only once before entered into a binding security alliance with another country, and that was the agreement it reached with France in the 1770s to try to win the Revolutionary War, Nichols said.

NATO is a security alliance based on collective defense, which is the idea that an attack on one ally is an attack against all members.

Created in 1949, NATO originally had 12 member countries from Europe and North America. It now has 32.

Still have questions?

We want our audiences to be informed. If you have any questions that weren’t answered above, email edletter@coxinc.com.

Officials are also directing the public to the NATO website, natopa-dayton2025.org.

For questions related to security or the NATO Village event footprint, they encouraged the public to email natoquestions@daytonohio.gov.