RTA offering free rides on MLK Day

For the holiday on Monday, Jan. 17, RTA said it will run its normal schedule with the exception of Route 22, which will not run, and Route 43, which will have reduced service. The Flyer will run its regular weekday services, and the RTA Customer Service Call Center will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the annual MLK Day march, there will be deviations or service delays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. along Third Street and the downtown Dayton corridor, according to RTA.