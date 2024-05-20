Rum Runners Cafe in Kettering opens with carryout orders

Rum Runners Cafe has opened its doors in Kettering, offering carryout only and delivery via DoorDash.
The restaurant, located in the former space of Christopher’s Restaurant at 2318 E. Dorothy Lane, has a 1920s prohibition, art deco theme with a “Great Gatsby” essence. Burgers are named after gangsters, chicken sandwiches are named after flappers and female rum runners, and loaded baked potatoes are named after Irish mafia members.
Customers’ favorites so far on the menu include:
- The Busted Al Capone (a handcrafted burger with cheddar cheese, topped with bacon and BBQ sauce and served on a Kaiser bun)
- Cleo Queen of the Bahamas (a whole breast of chicken grilled and served with a house blend honey mustard on a Kaiser bun)
Owner Jamie Campbell said their Fried Pickle Chips and Onion Rings have also been popular. All of their burgers are 100 percent beef with a chuck and round blend. The restaurant sources buns from Ghostlight Coffee.
Rum Runners Cafe is planning to open for dine-in services mid-June with an expanded menu including salmon, pastas and salads.
Campbell and her partner share a love of rum, hence the restaurant’s name. They also have a rum-based BBQ sauce line. Rum Runners Sauces come in Sweet Rum, Honey Rum, Spicy Rum and Rum & Coke.
MORE DETAILS
The restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday for carryout. Online and DoorDash orders are accepted until 8:30 p.m.
For more information and updates, visit rumrunnerscafe.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page.
