RV fire spreads to two houses in Dayton

Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Troy Street after a fire in an RV spread to one house and then to another late Wednesday.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the fires were reported at 10:43 p.m.

Dispatchers said there have been no injuries, and one of the two houses was vacant.

Troy Street was closed in the area due to the fire.

