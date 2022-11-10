RV fire spreads to two houses in Dayton

Fire crews responded to the 500 block of Troy Street after a fire in an RV spread to one house and then to another late Wednesday.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, the fires were reported at 10:43 p.m.
Dispatchers said there have been no injuries, and one of the two houses was vacant.
Troy Street was closed in the area due to the fire.
In Other News
1
1 dead, 2 injured after multiple crashes shut down I-70 E in Clark...
2
SICSA to operate free pet clinic for veterans on Veterans Day
3
Ohio Auditor’s Office executes search warrant at Montgomery County...
4
Wortham near county commission win; remaining ballots key in tight race
5
The voters have spoken; What’s next for DeWine, Whaley
About the Author