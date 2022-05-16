Salem Avenue roadwork near downtown gets underway

The new roadway will be five lanes (two in each direction with a center turn lane), plus a two-way, 10-foot-wide cycle track. New pavement, curbs, sidewalks and ornamental street lighting will be installed. Concrete stamped crosswalks will also be installed at Salem’s intersections with Riverview, Superior and Grand.

The full Salem Avenue reconstruction from Riverview Avenue to Elsmere Avenue is taking place over multiple years.

The first phase began in mid-May 2021 and rebuilt Salem between Manhattan Avenue and North Avenue, with final paving completed this spring. The current second phase of the project is expected to take until the end of 2023.

Phase 3, rebuilding Salem from Manhattan Avenue to Cornell Drive, will run from spring 2023 to September 2023. Phase 4 will rebuild Salem Avenue from Cornell Drive to Elsmere Avenue in 2025.