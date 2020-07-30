Saluting Exchange’s 125 years with points giveaway

Shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card and earn entries at any military exchange or commissary, ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:

The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval;

No annual, late or over-limit fees;

10% discount on first day’s purchases for new MILITARY STAR accounts;

Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders;

Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.

Honorably discharged veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop the Exchange online are eligible to win, too, as are all disabled veterans with in-store shopping privileges. Veterans can find out more on the Exchange’s community Hub page at https://bit.ly/Vets4Life.

Winners will be notified by Aug. 31.

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.

Exchange nears 50,000 veteran, military spouse hires

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is closing in on its goal of hiring 50,000 veterans and military spouses by the end of 2020.

The Department of Defense’s largest retailer, which is celebrating 125 years of serving Warfighters and their families, has hired more than 45,000 veterans and spouses since 2013 and reaffirmed its goal to hire 50,000 by the end of 2020.

“Hiring veterans and spouses is a quality-of-life force multiplier – they understand military shoppers better than anyone,” said Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Consistent with the Exchange’s ‘Family Serving Family’ values, 44% of our U.S. workforce is now composed of Veterans, military spouses and dependents.”

The Exchange operates more than 4,000 facilities on Army and Air Force installations worldwide, including retail stores, restaurants and gas stations. Overall, 85% of Exchange associates are connected to the military.

Eglin Air Force Base Exchange warehouse worker Harley Fox, the Exchange’s 45,000th military spouse/veteran hire, said she is honored to bring the insight of a military spouse to the Exchange.

“If I can connect with the warfighters and families that walk through our doors every day, I’m able to serve them better,” she said. “That’s what family serving family is all about.”

The Exchange has been named a Military Friendly Employer Viqtory Media, publisher of G.I. Jobs magazine, eight years in a row. It has also been named a U.S. Veterans Magazine Best of Best employer for seven consecutive years and is an eight-time recipient of Viqtory’s Military Friendly® Spouse Employer distinction.

For more information on working for the Exchange, including worldwide job opportunities, veterans and military spouses can visit at ApplyMyExchange.com.