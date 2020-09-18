SAPR office observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month early

Although Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is normally recognized in April, the SAPR Office observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault. To make up for lost time due to COVID-19, the office is using new ways to reach the WPAFB community.

The 10Kwalk/run is now full, but there are still openings for the 5K walk/run with only 75 slots left. Participants for the 5K will receive a T-shirt, and 10K participants receive a hoodie.