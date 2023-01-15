dayton-daily-news logo
Saturday afternoon Dayton shooting leaves one injured

One person is injured following a shooting in a residential neighborhood in Dayton Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A call came in at 2:06 p.m. reporting a shooting at the 100 block of Dover Street, according dispatch.

A person was reportedly sent to Miami Valley Hospital with an injury.

The condition of the victim or what led up to the situation is not known.

Additional details are not yet available.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

