SCAM ALERT: Caller posing as Montgomery County lieutenant, sheriff warns

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam call where the caller claims to be a lieutenant from the sheriff’s office.

The caller identifies themselves as Lt. Green and says the resident has a warrant out for their arrest. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said. The scammer may go as far as sending false documents to try and look legitimate.

The caller then asks the resident to go to specific Bitcoin or cryptocurrency ATMs in the area to deposit money to avoid being arrested.

Some scammers can clone phone numbers to look legitimate on caller ID. While the call may look like it is coming from the sheriff’s office, it’s actually is a spoofed phone number.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Streck.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office never calls residents and threatens arrest for unpaid fines, warrants and missed court dates, according to the press release.

Anyone who receives similar calls should hand up and report it to their local police department.