Miamisburg Police: ‘No crime had occurred’ in dog corpse stabbing case

A case involving a Miamisburg High School student who stabbed an already dead dog is closed because no crime was involved, according to Miamisburg police reports.

Police responded on Aug. 20 to a tip that someone had posted to social media app Snapchat a video of someone stabbing a dog. The tipster told police where they believed the dog’s corpse was and when police responded there, they found it in a dumpster with what appeared to be two stab wounds to the chest and one stab wound near the upper chest/lower neck region.

Police questioned a teen about the video and they said a former student accidentally hit the dog and saw it crawl to the side of the road and fall over and die. Later, that former student’s friends went back to retrieve the canine corpse, saying they thought it would be “funny” to do so, and put it in the trunk of the vehicle.

The driver didn’t want to touch it and told others to remove it from the vehicle. One of the teens did so, throwing it into the dumpster.

Police confirmed they found a video of a male student carrying the dog to the dumpster with a caption reading “You missed me stabbing the dog.”

Police interviewed the student an he admitted to stabbing the dog. He told police that friends “dared him to (expletive) with it, so (redacted) stabbed it.”

He allegedly told police that “it was a dead dog so I didn’t think nothing of it.”

Police removed the dog from the dumpster and confirmed that only three stab wounds were located on the dog.

“There was no indication that the dog was mutilated by slashing or any other destructive actions,” police said in the report.

Police tracked down the dog’s owner by speaking with the company that manufactured the chip embedded in the dog. The dog’s owner told police they were aware of the dog was dead after being hit by a vehicle Aug. 19. Police said they also checked police records and found a report from that date stating that police had determined that the dog was deceased and requested the street department respond to remove it.

“Due to the confirmation of the dog being deceased prior to the dog being stabbed, it was found that no crime had occurred,” police said in the report.

“Based on all the information that has been gathered, this case will remain closed,” police said in separate report.

According to another police report, school officials spoke with the student, who expressed remorse and believed it was no big deal because the dog was already dead. The official attempted to have the student meet and talk with the school social worker and the student “adamantly refused to do so.”