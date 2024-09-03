Scam calls on the rise, Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to residents about a rise of scam calls where callers pose as Greene County Sheriff’s deputies.
The agency posted on Facebook that scammers have recently made calls to local residents identifying themselves as employees of the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The scammers “spoof” their phone number so they appear to come from a Greene County office extension, and tell the recipient that they have an active warrant for their arrest.
“The scammer may also say you need to pay money to have the warrant resolved,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post.
Scammers may also say that they can reduce the amount if residents pay immediately, or that the money must be paid using cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfer or peer-to-peer payment methods like Apple Pay or Cashapp.
“Greene County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to tell you (that you) have a warrant or to ask you for payment. If this happens, you know it is a scam,” the post says.
In order to protect yourself, the Sheriff’s Office advises to simply hang up immediately.
