Scam calls on the rise, Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns

“The scammer may also say you need to pay money to have the warrant resolved,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in the post.

Scammers may also say that they can reduce the amount if residents pay immediately, or that the money must be paid using cryptocurrency, gift cards, wire transfer or peer-to-peer payment methods like Apple Pay or Cashapp.

“Greene County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to tell you (that you) have a warrant or to ask you for payment. If this happens, you know it is a scam,” the post says.

In order to protect yourself, the Sheriff’s Office advises to simply hang up immediately.