School board member ‘wants to listen’ after controversy over systemic racism debate

Mad River Superintendent Chad Wyen said Tuesday he could not comment on Huddle’s remarks “as those were his own personal beliefs and not the beliefs of the Mad River Local School District,” but he did comment on the district’s approach to diversity, the Social Justice Committee and its newsletter, “Acceptance Articles.”

“Mad River is committed to cultivating educational equity to ensure every student has access to rich and meaningful educational experiences and diverse opportunities as outlined in our district mission statement,” Wyen said in a statement. “We constantly strive to create a safe and inclusive space for our students and staff.”

The district also participates in the Montgomery County Educational Service Center’s Equity Leadership Institute.

The purpose of the newsletter is to share stories of love, acceptance and positive outcomes through conversations to change stigmas, Wyen said. That includes stories of personal journeys documented through staff and student experiences to create awareness.

“‘The Accepting Articles’ are intended to help the adults in our community, our parents and staff, to self-reflect and understand the importance of equity in the educational setting,” Wyen said.