X

School-by-school data: State third-grade reading scores decline

Dayton Public Schools students work while surrounded by plexiglass barriers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Dayton Public Schools students work while surrounded by plexiglass barriers. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jeremy P. Kelley

Ohio third-graders took the regular state third grade reading exam in fall 2020, just as they have done in the fall of previous years.

Students had to take the test in-person, which meant asking fully remote students to come into school buildings. Participation levels were somewhat lower, and not surprisingly, the percentage of students who scored proficient or better was about 9% lower statewide than in the pre-pandemic year before.

Here’s how our local districts did on the exam.

Fall third-grade reading test proficiency

District name or charter schoolFall 2019Fall 2020ChangeTests given Fall 2020
MONTGOMERY COUNTY    
Miami Valley Academies17.6%50.0%32.4%12
Jefferson Twp.8.0%16.0%8.0%25
Klepinger School6.6%9.3%2.7%54
Brookville55.6%58.3%2.7%108
New Lebanon44.2%45.6%1.4%68
Horizon Science-Dayton8.9%9.1%0.2%11
Oakwood76.8%76.8%0.0%138
Montgomery Prep.14.8%10.0%-4.8%10
West Carrollton30.1%23.1%-7.0%247
Emerson Academy19.7%12.7%-7.0%79
Vandalia-Butler54.4%46.4%-8.0%179
Huber Heights32.5%24.3%-8.2%407
Miamisburg42.2%32.9%-9.3%313
City Day School15.8%5.9%-9.9%17
Dayton City19.5%8.6%-10.9%747
Centerville61.7%50.3%-11.4%537
Northridge18.3%6.5%-11.8%92
Trotwood-Madison25.8%13.6%-12.2%125
Mad River40.4%25.8%-14.6%252
Kettering 57.9%43.0%-14.9%530
Richard Allen Prep25.5%9.1%-16.4%11
Valley View49.6%29.0%-20.6%107
Pathway School/Discov58.6%31.9%-26.7%72
Northmont60.2%33.1%-27.1%251
Trotwood Prep/Fitness50.0%9.1%-40.9%44
GREENE COUNTY    
Summit Acad. Xenia8.3%10.0%1.7%10
Xenia 36.6%35.7%-0.9%269
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek58.5%55.3%-3.2%179
Fairborn 32.2%26.2%-6.0%214
Beavercreek60.6%54.5%-6.1%554
Greeneview50.9%40.9%-10.0%93
Cedar Cliff59.3%48.8%-10.5%43
Yellow Springs69.0%40.0%-29.0%50
MIAMI COUNTY    
Bradford8.1%32.4%24.3%34
Tipp City51.9%51.3%-0.6%156
Miami East52.4%50.5%-1.9%105
Troy51.9%42.9%-9.0%273
Covington50.8%38.9%-11.9%54
Piqua38.4%26.3%-12.1%236
Newton69.6%56.5%-13.1%46
Bethel59.3%44.3%-15.0%122
Milton-Union44.2%19.4%-24.8%98
NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY    
Springboro62.2%53.8%-8.4%431
Franklin43.3%34.7%-8.6%190
Lebanon52.6%37.2%-15.4%344
Carlisle47.0%23.3%-23.7%103
Wayne57.6%33.3%-24.3%108
PREBLE COUNTY    
Twin Valley21.4%35.1%13.7%37
Preble Shawnee18.5%25.2%6.7%111
Tri-County North45.7%36.4%-9.3%66
Eaton48.5%36.3%-12.2%135
National Trail53.8%40.0%-13.8%55
SW CLARK COUNTY    
Tecumseh39.3%27.7%-11.6%177
Greenon53.3%40.7%-12.6%86

Source: Ohio Department of Education

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.