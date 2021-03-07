School-by-school data: State third-grade reading scores decline

Ohio third-graders took the regular state third grade reading exam in fall 2020, just as they have done in the fall of previous years.
Students had to take the test in-person, which meant asking fully remote students to come into school buildings. Participation levels were somewhat lower, and not surprisingly, the percentage of students who scored proficient or better was about 9% lower statewide than in the pre-pandemic year before.
Here’s how our local districts did on the exam.
Fall third-grade reading test proficiency
|District name or charter school
|Fall 2019
|Fall 2020
|Change
|Tests given Fall 2020
|MONTGOMERY COUNTY
|Miami Valley Academies
|17.6%
|50.0%
|32.4%
|12
|Jefferson Twp.
|8.0%
|16.0%
|8.0%
|25
|Klepinger School
|6.6%
|9.3%
|2.7%
|54
|Brookville
|55.6%
|58.3%
|2.7%
|108
|New Lebanon
|44.2%
|45.6%
|1.4%
|68
|Horizon Science-Dayton
|8.9%
|9.1%
|0.2%
|11
|Oakwood
|76.8%
|76.8%
|0.0%
|138
|Montgomery Prep.
|14.8%
|10.0%
|-4.8%
|10
|West Carrollton
|30.1%
|23.1%
|-7.0%
|247
|Emerson Academy
|19.7%
|12.7%
|-7.0%
|79
|Vandalia-Butler
|54.4%
|46.4%
|-8.0%
|179
|Huber Heights
|32.5%
|24.3%
|-8.2%
|407
|Miamisburg
|42.2%
|32.9%
|-9.3%
|313
|City Day School
|15.8%
|5.9%
|-9.9%
|17
|Dayton City
|19.5%
|8.6%
|-10.9%
|747
|Centerville
|61.7%
|50.3%
|-11.4%
|537
|Northridge
|18.3%
|6.5%
|-11.8%
|92
|Trotwood-Madison
|25.8%
|13.6%
|-12.2%
|125
|Mad River
|40.4%
|25.8%
|-14.6%
|252
|Kettering
|57.9%
|43.0%
|-14.9%
|530
|Richard Allen Prep
|25.5%
|9.1%
|-16.4%
|11
|Valley View
|49.6%
|29.0%
|-20.6%
|107
|Pathway School/Discov
|58.6%
|31.9%
|-26.7%
|72
|Northmont
|60.2%
|33.1%
|-27.1%
|251
|Trotwood Prep/Fitness
|50.0%
|9.1%
|-40.9%
|44
|GREENE COUNTY
|Summit Acad. Xenia
|8.3%
|10.0%
|1.7%
|10
|Xenia
|36.6%
|35.7%
|-0.9%
|269
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek
|58.5%
|55.3%
|-3.2%
|179
|Fairborn
|32.2%
|26.2%
|-6.0%
|214
|Beavercreek
|60.6%
|54.5%
|-6.1%
|554
|Greeneview
|50.9%
|40.9%
|-10.0%
|93
|Cedar Cliff
|59.3%
|48.8%
|-10.5%
|43
|Yellow Springs
|69.0%
|40.0%
|-29.0%
|50
|MIAMI COUNTY
|Bradford
|8.1%
|32.4%
|24.3%
|34
|Tipp City
|51.9%
|51.3%
|-0.6%
|156
|Miami East
|52.4%
|50.5%
|-1.9%
|105
|Troy
|51.9%
|42.9%
|-9.0%
|273
|Covington
|50.8%
|38.9%
|-11.9%
|54
|Piqua
|38.4%
|26.3%
|-12.1%
|236
|Newton
|69.6%
|56.5%
|-13.1%
|46
|Bethel
|59.3%
|44.3%
|-15.0%
|122
|Milton-Union
|44.2%
|19.4%
|-24.8%
|98
|NORTHERN WARREN COUNTY
|Springboro
|62.2%
|53.8%
|-8.4%
|431
|Franklin
|43.3%
|34.7%
|-8.6%
|190
|Lebanon
|52.6%
|37.2%
|-15.4%
|344
|Carlisle
|47.0%
|23.3%
|-23.7%
|103
|Wayne
|57.6%
|33.3%
|-24.3%
|108
|PREBLE COUNTY
|Twin Valley
|21.4%
|35.1%
|13.7%
|37
|Preble Shawnee
|18.5%
|25.2%
|6.7%
|111
|Tri-County North
|45.7%
|36.4%
|-9.3%
|66
|Eaton
|48.5%
|36.3%
|-12.2%
|135
|National Trail
|53.8%
|40.0%
|-13.8%
|55
|SW CLARK COUNTY
|Tecumseh
|39.3%
|27.7%
|-11.6%
|177
|Greenon
|53.3%
|40.7%
|-12.6%
|86
Source: Ohio Department of Education