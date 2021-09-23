School masks: Parents sue three local districts in federal court over mandates

“There is no law that states a school board, or a school board superintendent, supersedes my rights as a parent,” Graham wrote. “By mandating my child wear a mask again, the board is not only taking away my right as a parent for informed consent for a medical device, the decision of the board is also taking away my child’s rights in regards to a non-discriminatory education, which by not allowing children who do not want to wear a mask go to school, does just that.”

Cassaundra Dietrich, Huber Heights City Schools spokeswoman, said the district is aware of the lawsuit and working with legal counsel on next steps.

“At this time, we fully intend to maintain our current masking policies through at least October 15, 2021,” Dietrich said. “Our Board of Education will revisit the topic around that time and consider district data and the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in order to make an informed decision that prioritizes the safety of our students, staff and community.”

In the three mirroring lawsuits filed Monday in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Court, the parents claim the schools’ mask policies, in addition to being at odds with the U.S. Constitution, violate federal and state laws.

The other parent plaintiffs are Benjamin Bawidamann, who has two children in the Northmont City School District, and Jennifer Blankenship, who has a child in the Mad River Local School District.

Each of the lawsuits names the districts’ superintendents and their school board members as defendants.

Just over 60% of Dayton-area schools and districts are currently operating with mask mandates as a COVID-19 surge continues across Ohio. Of those 57 schools and districts, 32 have a full mask mandate (required for all students and staff), four have partial mask mandates (most elementary school only), and 21 list masks as recommended but optional.

All three school districts named in the lawsuits now have full mask mandates covering all students, teachers, staff and visitors.

A Northmont schools spokeswoman declined Wednesday to comment on the lawsuit filed by Bawidamann. When reached Wednesday, Mad River schools Superintendent Chad Wyen said the district had yet to receive official notice of the complaint filed by Blankenship.

The parents all allege similarly in the court complaints that the districts made mask decisions without public discussion and those decisions were “arbitrary, capricious, based on ignorance without inquiry into facts, and in violation of the School Board’s own policies and other applicable laws.”

Each lawsuit includes an affidavit from Stephen E. Petty, a certified industrial hygienist, who claims masks do little to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

Published in January, the Ohio Schools COVID-19 Evaluation showed children who were close contacts and appropriately masked had rates of COVID-19 that were similar to children with no known COVID-19 exposure in school. Researchers from Wright State University and Dayton Children’s Hospital participated in the study.

“For many reasons, personal protective equipment (PPE) is the least desirable way to protect people from very small airborne aerosols. Moreover, masks are not PPE since they cannot be sealed and do not meet the provisions of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Respiratory Protection Standard,” Petty’s affidavit reads.

Petty states that open windows and changes to HVAC systems are more effective at mitigating COVID-19 particles.

Each suit also cites a study by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health outlining purported negative effects of wearing masks.

The three complaints quote the study: “The overall possible resulting measurable drop in oxygen saturation (02) of the blood on the one hand and the increase in carbon dioxide (C02) on the other contribute to an increased noradrenergic stress response, with heart rate increase and respiratory rate increase, in some cases also to a significant blood pressure increase.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, multiple research studies show that mask wearing has no significant adverse health effects for wearers. Studies of healthy hospital workers, older adults, and adults with COPD reported no change in oxygen or carbon dioxide levels while wearing a cloth or surgical mask either during rest or physical activity. Among 12 healthy non-smoking adults, there was minimal impact on respiration when wearing a mask compared with not wearing a mask.

