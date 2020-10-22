Scientists repair next-generation composite materials with light

Traditional epoxy thermosets are infusible and unable to be remolded. It is nearly impossible to repair without completely replacing the entire component.

The development of smart photothermally activated composites repair via light activation adaptable to non-invasive (practically eliminating human touch labor) provides a significant breakthrough in sustainment of aircraft systems. This enables exceedingly low-cost repair.

This technology and EMI shielding have the potential to transition the research to system applications to meet warfighter needs.

Vitrimer materials, otherwise known as a class of plastics derived from thermosetting polymers, is one solution to providing a material that will alleviate issues related to mechanical repair. Vitrimer properties can be tailored to incorporate electrospray ionization (high voltage applied to a liquid to create an aerosol) shielding.

“Prime aerospace industry members see an immediate need for this technology for significant cost savings and boosted system readiness,” said Dr. Ajit Roy, principal material research engineer, of AFRL. "We are excited to experiment on the development of new generation nanoparticles incorporated into composites to meet application requirements for filled elastomer (a semi-flexible polymer that is added in between structural components to fill component gaps and to provide electrical connectivity) and EMI shielding.

To coincide with the development, Dr. Yixin Ren and Dr. Amber Hubbard of AFRL recently participated in a “Science as Art Competition” at the 2020 Spring Materials Research Society meeting.

Ren’s “Carbon Nano Shish Kabob,” showing carbon nanotubes' growth on carbon fibers, was awarded in the top 50 of the competition.

Hubbard’s “(Thermoplastic) Flower in the Sun,” showing a system that can transform films into 3D shapes based on a photothermal response, won second place.

Fundamental technical challenges remain to be worked to make the technology insertion to Air Force systems happen; however, a cohesive and productive multidisciplinary team is in place to advance this important and scientifically relevant technology. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.