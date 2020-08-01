X

Teen reported missing in the Mad River; search to resume Saturday

ajc.com

Local News | 3 hours ago
By Jen Balduf

A search for a teen who possibly drowned Friday evening in the Mad River will resume Saturday morning.

Crews were called around 5:40 p.m. Friday to reports an 18-year-old man was struggling in the water after he fell in the river at Eastwood MetroPark off Harshman Road in Dayton.

The possible drowning victim never resurfaced, according to reports, and crews launched boats to help search for him.

The search was suspended at 8:30 p.m. for the night, according to dispatch records.

Five Rivers MetroParks rangers, the Dayton Fire Department and Ohio Department of Natural Resources were among agencies that responded.

