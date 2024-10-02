Search underway behind Jefferson Twp. house

Crews on the scene moved a shed, and people could be seen digging with shovels.

Equusearch officials at the scene declined to comment.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday afternoon that they received a tip that there may be human remains on the property, and had cadaver dogs search the area.

Sheriff’s office Media Director Christine Bevins said, “No body has been found at this time, but we are committed to fully investigating any tips, and exhausting all means necessary to follow up on any credible information.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.