Second Domino’s Pizza location coming to Huber Heights

City council will have final say in the coming weeks.

Planning documents show 2.75 acres of land at 8920 and 8960 Old Troy Pike will be rezoned from residential to planned commercial.

The site’s perimeter is currently lined with trees, which will be maintained to provide natural screening and buffering for residential properties located to the east and south. To the north of the property is Spray Away Car Wash.

Two existing residential structures on the site will be demolished to allow for the restaurant’s development.

Of the 2.75-acre site, just under one acre will be used for the construction of a 2,200-square-foot Domino’s Pizza. The remaining 1.77 acres will be available for future development, documents show.

The restaurant will be pick up and delivery only. There will be no dining area, and orders will not be taken at the drive-thru window. All orders must be called in ahead of time.

This will be the city’s second Domino’s Pizza, with the first located at 6583 Brandt Pike.

A timeline for construction has not yet been announced.