159-townhome site planned in Huber Heights, near pending camping resort

The project site is east of Wildcat Road, south of Kellenburger Road, and west of Ohio 202. To the southeast is a shopping center that includes Lowe’s, Kohl’s and other stores.

The wooded site has a steep ravine and is bisected by a stream, characteristics that have impeded the site’s development in the past, according to Assistant City Manager and City Planner Aaron Sorrell.

Taking these geographic features into account, Grey Fox Capital has proposed two development areas with separate entrances from Wildcat Road and Charlesgate Road.

The two development areas will be connected via walking paths only, planning documents state, and much of the stream and surrounding trees and vegetation will remain undisturbed.

The development will include just over 8 acres of open space with walking paths throughout, which will highlight the site’s natural features, plans show.

The 159 units will include a majority of two-story townhomes, with the potential for some one-story units.

An estimated timeline for construction of the development, if approved, has not yet been released.

According to the city’s planning department, the development area has adequate utility and street capacity and is not expected to place any undue burden on public services.

To the south of the site, plans are underway for construction of a new campground and resort, to be called Hidden Heights.

Developer Michael Stafford of Wright Way Ohio LLC received approval from Huber Heights Planning Commission in March 2023 to rezone 67 acres of vacant land, located just behind the Camping World store.

Plans for that project include installation of 167 RV parking spots, with electric and water hook-ups, as well as 41 cabins to house two to four campers. On-site amenities would include shower houses, laundry facilities, a general store, a playground and activity courts, as well as a dog-walking area.

Sorrell said Thursday that Stafford has received health department approval for the project, and infrastructure work on site is expected to begin soon. A specific construction timeline is not yet available.

Once opened, the campground is expected to operate around 9 months per year, likely from March to November, and be closed for the winter months.