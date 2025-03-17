See First Four teams practice for free at UD Arena

Breaking: Stafford Jewelers going out of business

Workers on Sunday put the finishing touches on the basketball court installation for the First Four of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship at UD Arena. AIMEE HANCOCK/STAFF

1 hour ago
One of the fun, lesser-known sides to the First Four is the ability to watch the teams practice at UD Arena for free (and maybe get a few player autographs). Parking at the arena is also free for the practice sessions.

On Monday, UD Arena doors open for practice at 4 p.m. Team practice times are: St. Francis (PA) 5:05-5:45 p.m.; Alabama St. 5:50-6:30 p.m.; North Carolina 6:35-7:15 p.m.; and San Diego St. 7:20-8 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Arena opens at 11:30 a.m. Team practice times are: Mount St. Mary’s 12:05-12:45 p.m.; American 12:50-1:30 p.m.; Xavier 1:35-2:15 p.m.; and Texas 2:20-3 p.m. After Texas' practice, the Arena will be emptied, with doors reopening to game ticket-holders at 5 p.m.

