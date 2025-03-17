See First Four teams practice for free at UD Arena

One of the fun, lesser-known sides to the First Four is the ability to watch the teams practice at UD Arena for free (and maybe get a few player autographs). Parking at the arena is also free for the practice sessions.

On Monday, UD Arena doors open for practice at 4 p.m. Team practice times are: St. Francis (PA) 5:05-5:45 p.m.; Alabama St. 5:50-6:30 p.m.; North Carolina 6:35-7:15 p.m.; and San Diego St. 7:20-8 p.m.