DOJ awards nearly $500K for assistance to Oregon District mass shooting survivors

“We have an obligation to hep our communities recover from violent crimes, abuse and other criminal activity,” Brown stated in a release. “I am glad the Department of Justice is providing the necessary mental heath resources to help those impacted by the tragic Oregon District shooting in Dayton. Families and communities that were directly or indirectly affected by this tragedy will have these additional resources at their disposal to begin healing and receive the necessary care they need to recover.”

The Aug. 4, 2019, shooting in Dayton’s historic Oregon District claimed the lives of nine people and injured 27 others. The shooter also was fatally shot by police.