Sensors Directorate co-hosts Beyond 5G University Challenge virtually

The knowledge that students gain throughout the challenge is vital to the Air Force.

“We are currently witnessing a global rush to 5G,” said Bob Lee, open innovation project manager at WBI. “Nations, mobile operators and handset manufacturers are all vying to be first in delivering the next generation of cellular connectivity or at least get in the game early. This challenge builds a skillset in students that is very much needed by the AF in maintaining next-generation communication systems.”

Building relationships between the Air Force Research Lab and these student participants fosters interest in STEM and provides students potential, future career paths in the Air Force.

“The AFRL team has regular technical interchanges with the universities teams throughout the academic year,” said Hary. “Interacting with the students and universities, and developing those relationships is the best part of the challenge.”

The AFRL Sensors Directorate and WBI look forward to hosting the challenge again for the coming academic year.