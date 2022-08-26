Services set for Roger Glass, longtime president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza

Arrangements for funeral services have been set for Roger Glass, longtime president and CEO of Marion’s Piazza.
Roger Glass died Wednesday. He was 79 years old.
Glass had been fighting a blood disorder, said RJ McKay, Glass’ nephew.
The family will receive friends at the Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown St., Dayton, on Monday Aug. 29, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Roger is survived by Larry Mullins, Carol Glass Pollock (Dr. James), and nieces Monja McKay (Mr. James Brinson), Jennifer McKay, Meredith Pollock, Elizabeth Pollock (Dr. John Zulueta), and Kristin Pollock.
Glass — president and CEO of Marion’s for 16 years and an employee of the family-owned company for five decades — was the second-generation owner of Marion’s. His father, Marion Glass, founded the business in 1965.
Glass was also known for philanthropy, with the most visible examples of his generosity at the University of Dayton and Chaminade-Julienne High School.
In November 2021, the University of Dayton announced that the $45 million Roger Glass Center for the Arts would open in the 2023-24 school year.
A stadium at Chaminade Julienne is also named after Glass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chaminade Julianne High School, 505 S Ludlow St., Dayton, OH 45402, or an organization of your choice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.