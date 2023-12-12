Kettering board upholds music teacher’s suspension after arrest on child porn charges

The action against Matthew Ryan Koehler, 37, of Centerville, came Tuesday night. He was charged last week with one count each of pandering obscenity involving a minor and illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material, according to court records.

Montgomery County Jail records indicate Koehler was released Friday after bond had been set at $50,000.

Koehler’s arrest Dec. 6 is part of a Kettering police investigation that started last month after a former student contacted the school district about receiving inappropriate messages from Koehler, Kettering Chief Chip Protsman said.

The former student also contacted police and, accompanied by a Van Buren Middle School counselor, filed a report.

The former student, a Kettering graduate, alleged Koehler inappropriately touched them while they were in middle school and that Koehler still had contact with them after graduating, the police report states.

The former student, now an adult, said they were touched in the “buttock area inappropriately” by Koehler, according to police records.

Attempts to reach Koehler have been unsuccessful. It is not clear whether he has an attorney.

Kettering schools placed Koehler on paid administrative leave Nov. 20, district records show.

On Nov. 22 a detective interviewed Koehler as part of the investigation. Koehler gave his phone to police and gave them permission to extract data, according to court documents.

Two videos involving minors were found during the data extraction. One included a child younger than 13, according to an affidavit.

The former student who filed the report “reiterated multiple times” that they “did not want to be the reason Matthew lost his job or was potentially criminally charged,” the police report states. They “simply wanted (the) story documented in an attempt to validate other students that might be experiencing the very same inappropriate behavior” by a Kettering teacher.

After his arrest, Koehler’s pay was suspended.

Protsman encouraged any potential victims or anyone with information on Koehler to call detective Kevin McGuire at 937-296-2597.