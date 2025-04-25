Several major Greene County roads to have construction, paving this summer

North Fairfield Road

The city of Beavercreek will be widening North Fairfield Road in two different areas, each roughly three-quarters of a mile long, later this summer. One is from Lawson Drive near Dunkin’ Donuts to Fairwood Drive across from Be Hope Church. The other is south of U.S. 35 from Shakertown Road to Fairbrook School.

Between Lawson and Fairwood, the project will include a new center turn lane, and expand the sidewalk on the east side of North Fairfield Road. That project, at $2.3 million, is more than half funded by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Near Shakertown Road, the $4.9 million project will add a center turn lane, curbs, and storm sewers, as well as adjust the “roadway profile and horizontal alignment” to improve visibility and safety.

Dayton-Xenia, Factory roads

Beavercreek is also widening Dayton-Xenia Road from Meadow Bridge Drive near McDonald’s to Darlington Drive, just east of Main Elementary School.

The work will expand Dayton-Xenia to five lanes from Meadow Bridge Drive to Hanes Road, and then the road will taper to three lanes by the time it reaches Darlington Drive. Crews will also be making storm sewer improvements, reconstructing the traffic signal at Hanes Road, and building a sidewalk along the south side of Dayton-Xenia.

Later this summer into early fall, the city plans to reconstruct the bridge on Factory Road, near U.S. 35. The current bridge is narrower than the rest of Factory, leading to congestion, and makes pedestrian travel on the bridge dangerous or inaccessible, per the city. Additionally, the bridge is susceptible to flooding damage.

The $800,000 bridge project is mostly federally funded, and is planned to happen during the school district’s summer break.

Roundabout and U.S. 35 work

ODOT crews are wrapping up construction on a roundabout at Ohio 235 and U.S. 68 just north of Xenia. The road is open to traffic, but there are minor improvements still being worked on, according to ODOT, and those should be finished this summer.

Work continues on the $40.1 million U.S. 35 and Trebein Road interchange in Beavercreek Twp. Late last year, westbound U.S. 35 was shifted north and is diverted by way of the ramps to and from Trebein Road. A traffic signal at the intersection of Trebein Road and the westbound on/off ramp is in stop-and-go operation, according to ODOT.

Xenia road projects

In Xenia, road resurfacing projects include:

* Country Club Drive from North Detroit Street to the WGC Golf Course property,

* Towler and Sheelin Road from Dayton Avenue to North West Street;

* East Church Street from North Detroit St. to North Columbus Street, (otherwise between U.S. 68 and U.S. 42).

* Ottawa Drive from West Second Street to Pueblo Drive;

* Mississippi Drive from Colorado Drive to New Mexico Drive.

Xenia has a water main project on South Detroit Street as well, from Ledbetter Road to Innovation Way, near the Greene County Career Center. The project requires bore pits, shoring, and directional drill pipe to construct a 12-inch water main under U.S. 35. Contractors for the city will install 3,700 feet of water main and perform necessary street repair.