Sex offender, 48, found guilty after trading vape pens for sex act from girl, 13

The girl ran from the car into the house and Fowler sped off when the father came out with a gun, jurors were told.

Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Todd Cooper described how he obtained a search warrant for Google to help identify the phone device that was in the driveway in the early hours of Jan. 2. Records obtained through that warrant led detectives to Fowler, who the girl identified in a photo lineup.

Jurors on Thursday viewed the sheriff’s detectives’ more than hour-long interview of Fowler, who admitted at one point that sexual contact occurred. He also described how he would buy the vape pens at gas stations and sell them to underage teens who would contact him on Snapchat.

Fowler did not testify.

He is on parole with the Adult Parole Authority following conviction for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented matter in Montgomery County, where he is a Tier 1 registered sex offender. Judge Jeannine Pratt ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for Oct. 24. Fowler will remain in the county jail pending sentencing.