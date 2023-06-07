X

Sheriff’s office asks for help finding Washington Twp. man, missing since Sunday

Local News
By Daniel Susco
15 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a Washington Township man who was last seen on Sunday.

Charles “Chuck” High, 53, was last seen by family and friends when he dropped off his car. Following that, the sheriff’s office said he turned off his phone and hasn’t returned to work.

High is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has red hair and hazel eyes, and has a goatee.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information that could help locating High call Detective Linda Shutts at 937-432-2765, or the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

