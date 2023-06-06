Suspicious death under investigation in Kettering

Law enforcement crews from multiple jurisdictions are investigating a suspicious death in Kettering reported Tuesday afternoon.
Kettering Police Lt. Brad Lambert confirmed that there was a suspicious death in a home in the 2500 block of California Avenue.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
