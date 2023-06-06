X

Suspicious death under investigation in Kettering

Credit: Josh Sweigart

Crime & Law
By Daniel Susco
36 minutes ago

Law enforcement crews from multiple jurisdictions are investigating a suspicious death in Kettering reported Tuesday afternoon.

Kettering Police Lt. Brad Lambert confirmed that there was a suspicious death in a home in the 2500 block of California Avenue.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

