dayton-daily-news logo
X

Sheriff’s widow to flip switch at Clifton Mill holiday display Dec. 15

Clifton Mill set to open soon
Caption
Clifton Mill set to open soon

Local News
By London Bishop, Staff Writer
32 minutes ago

Gail Fischer, wife of late Greene County sheriff Gene Fischer, will flip the switch at the Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill on Dec. 15, in honor of her late husband.

Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill, said he had great respect for Fischer, who died Nov. 16.

“We are a tiny town of about 150 people, and he always treated us as if we were just as important as Beavercreek or anywhere in the county,” Satariano said.

Part of the proceeds from that evening will go to support a charity of the Fischer family’s choosing.

ExploreLegendary Lights at Clifton Mill open Nov. 26

The Historic Clifton Mill is located at 75 Water St. in Clifton, just outside of Yellow Springs.

Clifton Mill’s light show began this year on Nov. 26. In Dec. 2018, the lights placed second in the “best public lights in the U.S.” category in the USA Today 10BEST contest.

Admission to the lights at Clifton Mill is $10 per person. Children 3 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the lights come on at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The display runs through Dec. 30.

In Other News
1
Dayton fire union settles with city on COVID testing, withdraws...
2
Ending jobs freeze, spreading ARPA funds part of Kettering $83.8M...
3
Arts Alliance envisions $50M campus at former Wright airplane factory...
4
Ohio records more than 9,000 daily COVID cases for 2nd day in a row
5
$26.5M project to clean up ‘forever chemicals’ at Wright-Patterson

About the Author

ajc.com

London Bishop
Follow London Bishop on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top