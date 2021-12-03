Sheriff’s widow to flip switch at Clifton Mill holiday display Dec. 15

Gail Fischer, wife of late Greene County sheriff Gene Fischer, will flip the switch at the Legendary Lights at Clifton Mill on Dec. 15, in honor of her late husband.
Anthony Satariano, co-owner of Historic Clifton Mill, said he had great respect for Fischer, who died Nov. 16.
“We are a tiny town of about 150 people, and he always treated us as if we were just as important as Beavercreek or anywhere in the county,” Satariano said.
Part of the proceeds from that evening will go to support a charity of the Fischer family’s choosing.
The Historic Clifton Mill is located at 75 Water St. in Clifton, just outside of Yellow Springs.
Clifton Mill’s light show began this year on Nov. 26. In Dec. 2018, the lights placed second in the “best public lights in the U.S.” category in the USA Today 10BEST contest.
Admission to the lights at Clifton Mill is $10 per person. Children 3 and under are admitted free with a paying adult. Gates open at 5 p.m. and the lights come on at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. The display runs through Dec. 30.
