I-75 South shooting: 1 man dead, 3 ‘persons of interest’ detained

A 64-year-old man is dead and three “persons of interest” were detained Monday afternoon following a deadly shooting on Interstate 75 South near the Austin Boulevard exit.
The shooting, reported around noon, closed the highway for nearly three hours.
Miami Twp. police Sgt. Paul Neinhaus said occupants of a blue Jeep were shooting at a car the 64-year-old man had been driving. He was found deceased of an apparent gunshot wound inside the vehicle found off the side of the highway. His car had been hit three times, police said during a press conference at the Miami Twp. police station.
“There was evidence to suggest that the gunshots came from outside of his car and we did have some witnesses that we spoke to that said there was another vehicle, an SUV, that someone inside, an occupant inside had been shooting at this person,” Neinhaus said.
The victim was not identified but lives in the Dayton area. He did not return fire at the Jeep. It remains under investigation whether the shooting was a result of road rage or whether they knew each other, Miami Twp. police Lt. Mike Siney said during the press conference.
Credit: DaytonDailyNews
A Middletown police officer on patrol spotted the suspect vehicle based on descriptions broadcast on emergency channels, Middletown police Chief David Birk said. The traffic stop happened at Logan and Crawford streets in Middletown.
The woman driving the Jeep had several outstanding warrants for her arrest and is in custody, Neinhaus said. She was not identified but, along with the two occupants in the Jeep, is being questioned as a “persons of interest” in the shooting.
Siney and Neinhaus said Miami Twp. police have both vehicles and will have search warrants to collect evidence as part of their investigation.
