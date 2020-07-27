I-75 South shooting: 1 man dead, 3 ‘persons of interest’ detained

“There was evidence to suggest that the gunshots came from outside of his car and we did have some witnesses that we spoke to that said there was another vehicle, an SUV, that someone inside, an occupant inside had been shooting at this person,” Neinhaus said.

The victim was not identified but lives in the Dayton area. He did not return fire at the Jeep. It remains under investigation whether the shooting was a result of road rage or whether they knew each other, Miami Twp. police Lt. Mike Siney said during the press conference.