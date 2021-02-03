Shoppers can save on items in February to mark special events

· Deal of the Week. During Super Bowl weekend, Feb. 4-7, commissary shoppers in stateside stores, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, will save more than 40 percent on Always Tender pork while supplies last.

· Save more on chicken. While supplies last, commissary shoppers in stateside stores, including Hawaii and Alaska, will see special deals on Freedom’s Choice Chicken Wing Sections, Freedom’s Choice Wing Drumsticks, Freedom’s Choice Tenderloins and Freedom’s Choice Chicken Thighs from Feb. 1-7.

· Kellogg’s partners with Disney+. Commissary customers have the opportunity to participate in a promotion offering a free one-month trial subscription to the Disney+ streaming service. To participate, shoppers must purchase a participating Kellogg’s cereal – Froot Loops, Corn Pops, Apple Jacks, and Rice Krispies as well as Pop-Tarts (8 count) Rice Krispies Treat Squares (14 and 16 count) and Rice Krispies Treat Poppers – take a photo of their receipt and upload it to Kellogg’s Family Rewards webpage.

· Just Add Milk. General Mills cereals are featured during the “Just Add Milk” promotion. Look for the General Mills displays for high-value coupons and cereals. This promotion ends March 1.

· Produce deals. Commissary customers can enjoy significant savings on made-to-order fruit and veggie trays, pistachios (through Feb. 7), “Peelz Clementines” (Feb. 1-7) along with targeted coupons on guacamoles.

· Heart Healthy. Commissary shoppers will see “Red Pear and Walnut” displays that include recipes. (Feb. 8-14)

· Potato pleasures. Idaho Potato displays will feature promotions on Hormel Bacon Pieces and Fresh Gourmet Crispy veggies. (Feb. 22-28)

· Featured ‘dietitian-approved’ recipes. Customers can save up to 20 percent on select ingredients for the following recipes highlighted on commissaries.com: Better Than Takeout Shrimp Fried Rice and Quick Chicken Noodle Soup.

· Find out what’s on sale. Visit the Reward and Savings section to get the Sales Flyer that gives prices on sale products along with other useful information about food and commissary services.

“Think about your commissary to take the strain off your grocery budget,” Saucedo said. “And we remain dedicated to ensuring our commissaries continue to follow strict DOD health protections, especially regarding sanitary measures, face coverings and social distancing.”