Shoppers head to stores on freezing start to Black Friday

After Black Friday in 2020 came with smaller crowds due to worry over the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers are returning to stores on this cold morning.
Outside the Best Buy in Beavercreek, brothers Nathan, Alexander and Andrew Padilla were first in line.
Credit: Marshall Gorby
According to our crew on the scene, at around 5 a.m. they stood in front of a growing line of around 100 people.
Best Buy shopper Jake Phillips, of Fairborn, said he and his fiancée woke up at 4 a.m. to get a Fire TV. They wanted another TV that cost $299, but the store was already sold out.
“This is the first time I’ve ever done this,” he said. “It’s kind of exciting.”
In Other News
1
Christ Hospital joins other health systems opening offices in...
2
New Xenia school that will have STEAM curriculum approved by Ohio to...
3
Gun violence declines in Dayton this year
4
Holiday shopping season spending expected to surpass previous years
5
More medical marijuana? Ohio lawmaker says it’s time to expand uses