Shoppers head to stores on freezing start to Black Friday

Nearly 100 people lineup at four in the morning at the Best Buy in Beavercreek for Black Friday sales. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
Nearly 100 people lineup at four in the morning at the Best Buy in Beavercreek for Black Friday sales. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

Local News
By Daniel SuscoEileen McClory - Dayton Daily News
Updated 3 minutes ago

After Black Friday in 2020 came with smaller crowds due to worry over the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers are returning to stores on this cold morning.

ExploreShopping expected to be up this Black Friday

Outside the Best Buy in Beavercreek, brothers Nathan, Alexander and Andrew Padilla were first in line.

From left, Nathan Padilla, Alexander Padilla and Andrew Padilla were first in line at the Best Buy in Beavercreek, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF
From left, Nathan Padilla, Alexander Padilla and Andrew Padilla were first in line at the Best Buy in Beavercreek, Friday Nov. 26, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Credit: Marshall Gorby

According to our crew on the scene, at around 5 a.m. they stood in front of a growing line of around 100 people.

Best Buy shopper Jake Phillips, of Fairborn, said he and his fiancée woke up at 4 a.m. to get a Fire TV. They wanted another TV that cost $299, but the store was already sold out.

“This is the first time I’ve ever done this,” he said. “It’s kind of exciting.”

Back to Top