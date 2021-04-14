Should daylight saving time be permanent? 2 local lawmakers think so

Two local lawmakers on Wednesday introduced legislation urging Congress to make daylight saving time the permanent standard time for Ohio and across the United States.
“This resolution directs Congress to take action on enacting permanent DST nationwide,” said State Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield. “Eliminating the time change twice a year would help avoid unnecessary disruption in Ohioans’ lives.”
Koehler and State Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria, introduced House Concurrent Resolution 13 that urges Congress to enact the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, according to a release.
The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 4, and has been referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The measure has bipartisan support, the release stated.
“Studies have shown that year-round DST will reduce pedestrian car-accidents, reduce energy usage and encourage physical fitness of youth since there is more time to enjoy the day,” said Creech.
The Ohio Senate in February 2020 approved a resolution asking Congress to permanently put the country on DST for a 2019 resolution that did not make it out of committee.
Daylight Saving Time was first adopted in 1918 during World War I to conserve energy and was not formally adopted until 1966 with the Uniform Time Act. Under the Uniform Time Act, states can switch to standard time but not DST, which means that a change to federal law would be required to permanently transition to DST, according to the release.
Creech is serving his first Ohio House term. He represents the 43rd Ohio House District, which includes all of Preble County and portions of Montgomery County.
Koehler is serving his fourth term representing the residents of Clark County in the 79th Ohio House District.