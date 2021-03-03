Sidney man pleads guilty to soliciting child porn from impoverished mothers

A Sidney man and registered sex offender is facing at least 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to produce child pornography.
Charles Lee Frazier solicited child pornography from impoverished mothers in the Philippines, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio.
He reportedly used Filipino dating sites to meet women and offer money for sexually explicit photos of their children.
Frazier also sent child porn to some women as examples of what of he wanted or asked the women to share the images with their children to encourage them to engage in similar behavior, according to the U.S. District Court.
“The defendant also had discussions about committing violent acts against children,” read a press release. “For example, he discussed killing infants during sexual assaults.”
From April through July 2019, he sent money to women in Philippines via MoneyGram at a Sidney store. During discussions with one woman, she reportedly told Frazier she needed the money for food.
Fraizer was previously convicted in federal court for receiving child porn in 2011 and sentenced to 84 months, according to the U.S. District Court.
Due to his previous record, he is facing between 25 to 50 years in prison in connection to the new case.