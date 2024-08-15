Sign up for our new Daily Sports newsletter

We’re launching an update to one of current newsletters, Daily Sports. You can sign up for this daily newsletter to deliver the most important, timely news in sports — in five minutes or less.
Every day at 6:15 a.m. our Daily Sports newsletter is delivered to your inbox, but each Friday our very own Marcus Hartman will curate all the latest sports action in a fresh new way. His newsletter takeover will give the play-by-play of what’s happened the past week, what to look forward, and why it’s important. He’ll also highlight the biggest stories and take a closer look at what’s going on from the preps to the pros in Southwest Ohio.
Sound like something you want? Sign up HERE.
We’re always looking for feedback. If you have thoughts on this newsletter or other products, email Sports Editor John Boyle at john.boyle@coxinc.com.