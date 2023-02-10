BreakingNews
New candy store opens Friday in Tipp City
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Simulated weapons part of fire, police training at Dayton Convention Center

Local News
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Dayton police and fire departments will participate in multiple training exercises this month at the Dayton Convention Center, which will include simulated weapons and mock victims.

The training will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 13-15 and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 21-23.

ExploreDayton one of top 5 markets for housing affordability

People in the area may notice heavy police presence near the convention center on East Fifth Street and surrounding areas during the training dates.

Personnel will be in full personal protective equipment. Portions of the training may involve simulated weapons and mock victim being loaded into medical transport units.

In Other News
1
From credit cards to pool cleaning, FirstEnergy money benefitted...
2
The VA is ‘fighting like hell’ to get toxic exposure benefits to...
3
5 things to love about the epic Dayton chocolate-maker Esther Price
4
Meet Dayton’s Black trailblazers: Teachers, police officers, pilots...
5
NEW DETAILS: Government suspends disputed Wright-Patt housing contract

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top