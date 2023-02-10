Simulated weapons part of fire, police training at Dayton Convention Center

Dayton police and fire departments will participate in multiple training exercises this month at the Dayton Convention Center, which will include simulated weapons and mock victims.
The training will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Feb. 13-15 and 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Feb. 21-23.
People in the area may notice heavy police presence near the convention center on East Fifth Street and surrounding areas during the training dates.
Personnel will be in full personal protective equipment. Portions of the training may involve simulated weapons and mock victim being loaded into medical transport units.
