Simulation training gets pilots back on track

“The virtual simulation training provides the 33rd Fighter Wing with advanced training scenarios in a robust threat environment to maximize student training in a short period,” said Maj. Paul Gannett, 33rd Operations Support Squadron assistant director of operations.

Approximately 25 personnel attended the training event from the 58th Fighter Squadron, the 33rd OSS, the 81st Air Control Squadron, and the 964th Airborne Air Control Squadron. In addition, 457th Fighter Squadron Airmen acted as the opposing force in the training simulation.