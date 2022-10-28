Sinclair College to host Dayton job fair on election day

Sinclair Community College is continuing its series from the summer with another “In-Demand Career Hiring Event” on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from noon to 3 p.m. on the first floor of Building 12 at Sinclair’s Dayton campus. The event is free and open to anyone.
Companies representing healthcare, technology, manufacturing, business operations and more industries will be on site. Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.
Sinclair students who attend the event will have the opportunity to see what jobs are in demand in the Dayton region and what steps they need to take to pursue or finish a degree. Sinclair alumni will also be on hand to interact with students and share their experiences working in a variety of industries.
Sinclair hosted multiple similar events over the summer.
The “In-Demand Career Hiring Event” is being held in partnership with Ohio To Work, an initiative funded by JobsOhio in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic to connect employers with the skilled workers they need to help Ohio’s job seekers find meaningful employment. Sinclair is the only community college in Ohio selected to lead the Ohio to Work initiative which partners with businesses and social service agencies to provide training and support to thousands of job seekers.
Over the past year, Sinclair’s partnership with Ohio To Work has resulted in 30,000 individuals being served, 8,700 workers being retrained, and 3,000 jobs offered.
“Sinclair College is proud to be an Ohio To Work partner as we work together to provide opportunities for job seekers while filling the critical workforce needs of employers. Now, more than ever, jobseekers need to have the skillset that employers most need,” said Dr. Kathleen Cleary, senior vice president of strategic programs, at Sinclair.
For more information, contact Cindy Giner at cynthia.giner@sinclair.edu or 937-512-2410.
