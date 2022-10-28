Sinclair College to host Dayton job fair on election day

Companies representing healthcare, technology, manufacturing, business operations and more industries will be on site. Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes and be prepared for on-site interviews.

Sinclair students who attend the event will have the opportunity to see what jobs are in demand in the Dayton region and what steps they need to take to pursue or finish a degree. Sinclair alumni will also be on hand to interact with students and share their experiences working in a variety of industries.