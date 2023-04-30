Sinclair Community College celebrates relocation of Workforce Development Team

Sinclair Community College will celebrate the relocation of its Workforce Development Team at the Downtown Dayton campus Monday.
This event also kicks off “In Demand Jobs Week” with this more convenient office space, located at Sinclair Community College, Building 12 at 12 W. Fourth St., according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.
“With the Office of Work-based Learning and Workforce Development now collocated, we can fully empower our unique abilities to expedite partnerships and collaboration, while working to serve the region and our students,” said Chad Bridgman, director of Sinclair’s Office of Work-based Learning.
The Office of Work-based Learning hired a new professional skills coach to help students prepare for their futures where they support recruitment efforts and retention through training and development by supporting local businesses, according to the release.
The new location will be open for tours from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
“We are finding companies in need of a future workforce are also in need of customized training in specific areas,” said Greg Wasmund, director of Sinclair’s Workforce Development Office. “By working together, we can help meet these company requests faster and expedite information sharing amongst the office. Our vision is that the office can be seen as the front door for companies who are in search of assistance and need of a workforce solution.”
