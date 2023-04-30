Sinclair Community College celebrates relocation of Workforce Development Team

This event also kicks off “In Demand Jobs Week” with this more convenient office space, located at Sinclair Community College, Building 12 at 12 W. Fourth St., according to a release from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

“With the Office of Work-based Learning and Workforce Development now collocated, we can fully empower our unique abilities to expedite partnerships and collaboration, while working to serve the region and our students,” said Chad Bridgman, director of Sinclair’s Office of Work-based Learning.