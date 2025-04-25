Sinclair Community College to buy $545K electric flight simulator

A Sinclair spokesperson would not provide specific details on the purchase. The college said it will have more details in coming weeks.

State Rep. Desiree Tims, D-Dayton, said she pushed for the funding, and confirmed that the flight simulator will come from BETA Technologies, a 2017-founded Vermont aviation company that specializes in electric flight.

Tims’ office said the simulator will support the college’s Advanced Air Mobility and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program. The college will put in its own $45,000 to make the purchase.

In an interview with this outlet, Tims characterized the $500,000 as “critical” for Sinclair and a way to promote jobs and economic development in the region.

“We want to make sure that because we have Joby Aviation in the Dayton area, and we are seeing new technology for unmanned aircraft and drones and things of that nature, that we are providing the space for student to comfortably learn about these tools and tech and get the skills for the jobs of the future.”

Also approved was about $1.1 million to replace chiller systems in the Sinclair Conference Center and one other academic building.

“The upgrades will improve energy efficiency and modernize essential facilities that serve students, faculty, and staff,” Tims said in a press release.

For more stories like this, sign up for our Ohio Politics newsletter. It’s free, curated, and delivered straight to your inbox every Thursday evening.

Avery Kreemer can be reached at 614-981-1422, on X, via email, or you can drop him a comment/tip with the survey below.