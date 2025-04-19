Sinclair has record amount graduate with degrees from College Credit Plus program

“This celebration represents one of the key goals of CCP and Sinclair,” said Teresa Hernandez, director of College Credit Plus at Sinclair. “The key goal being to help more students gain more education for less money.”

According to Sinclair, the program has exceeded 100% growth over the last 10 years. The community college has agreements with 154 individual high schools across the region.

Twenty different degree programs are represented within this year’s cohort of graduates. The top programs include Aviation Maintenance Technology, Business Management, Electro-Mechanical Engineering Technology, Manufacturing Engineering Technology, and Psychology.

The students were recognized at a ceremony on Sinclair’s campus and will also be able to participate on Friday, May 9 at Sinclair’s regular Commencement ceremony, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the University of Dayton arena.

Sinclair said in a press release that three of the graduates are graduating with two degrees while one student, CJ Nesbitt, has earned three different degrees – math, chemistry, and computer science - all before graduating high school.

“Sinclair was really helpful in figuring out what I wanted to do, what I liked, and what I was good at, and now I’m studying Chemical Engineering,” Nesbit said. “(At Sinclair) there are a lot of options, there are a lot of classes, the academic advisors are super helpful… It’s a great opportunity for anyone.”

Another student, Stebbins High School senior Yosef Montoya Alvarado, is the third sibling from his family to graduate from Sinclair Community College prior to high school graduation.

Alvarado will earn an associate degree in general business management from Sinclair.

“They [academic advising] helped guide me where I wanted to go,” Alvarado said. “(Sinclair) sat me down and explained to me the opportunities I would have if I went the business route, and it suited me more with my ability and my goals in life. Academic advising really helped me a lot while I was going through my journey.”