Sinclair offers new scholarship program to Dayton Public Schools grads

Sinclair officials said they have a history of working with DPS, and President Steve Johnson said the scholarships would help students find in-demand career pathways beyond high school.

“This is another example of Sinclair’s commitment to helping more students in the Dayton region earn more credentials faster and for less money,” Johnson said.

The attendance requirement is part of the scholarship because DPS has been emphasizing its “Be Present for a Better Future” attendance campaign. That campaign showed very small attendance improvements early in the 2019-20 school year, before the COVID pandemic hit.

College applications and enrollment were down overall in Ohio this year as COVID caused financial strain and uncertainty for many families.

Sinclair saw an 11% decrease in straight-from-high-school enrollment in 2020. But because the school serves a diverse range of residents, overall headcount enrollment (18,742) dipped by only 1%, according to the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Explore Edison State offers free tuition for Class of 2021

Some colleges are taking extreme measures on enrollment, with Edison State Community College in Piqua waiving tuition for qualifying 2021 high school graduates within their immediate geographic area.