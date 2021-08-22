dayton-daily-news logo
Sinclair students return Monday to downtown campus

Sinclair College on Third Street in Dayton. CONTRIBUTED
Sinclair College on Third Street in Dayton.

48 minutes ago
Return means increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic on Fourth and Fifth streets near campus.

Sinclair College students return Monday for fall classes at the campus and that means increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the downtown area.

Sinclair has increased the number of in-person classes this fall and that means there will be more people on campus, the school said.

New traffic features have been added on Fourth and Fifth streets around the downtown campus. The speed limit is now 25 miles per hour in those areas and there are multiple raised pedestrian crossings that also serve as speed bumps, according to Sinclair’s Department of Public Safety.

New electronic speed signs and flashing pedestrian crosswalk signs have been installed on Fourth and Fifth streets.  Sinclair’s Public Safety Officers will also monitor traffic and will be performing speed limit radar checks on motorists.

“The men and women of Sinclair’s Department of Public Safety are dedicated to maintaining a safe environment and we rely on the public to help us do that,” said Chief John Huber, director of Sinclair College Department of Public Safety.

